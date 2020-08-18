  1. Home
PHOTOS: MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama take part in Cyberabad Police’s plasma donation campaign

The Cyberabad Police have been honouring the donors with trophies and several Tollywood celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda and Nagarjuna have taken part in the event to honour the donors.
SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama and legendary music composer MM Keeravani were snapped today at Cyberabad as they all took part in the plasma donation campaign organised by the Cyberabad Police. The Cyberabad Police have been honouring the donors with trophies and several Tollywood celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda and Nagarjuna have taken part in the event to honour the donors. SS Rajamouli and family are the first Tollywood celebrities to donate plasma.

Recently, SS Rajamouli took to his social media space and announced that he has recovered from COVID 19 and that he would be donating plasma after developing enough antibodies. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma...”

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper as he is snapped while awarding COVID 19 plasma donors

On the work front, SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture is RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is a historical flick which also has Alia Bhatt. MM Keeravani is composing music for the film. He recently announced that he will be joining hands with Mahesh Babu after their pending projects are wrapped up.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

