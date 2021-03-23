PHOTOS: Mohanlal thanks director Priyadarshan for Marakkar; Celebrates the big win with the team

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is yet to be released on the big screens and it is expected that the release will happen in May.

Yesterday, it was announced that the upcoming Mollywood film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has bagged the National Award in the Best Feature Film category. While Twitter is flooding with congratulatory messages to the team, Mohanlal has posted some photos on his Twitter space where he can be seen celebrating the big win along with the team by cutting cake. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar is a historical drama which is yet to be released on the big screens.

Sharing the photos, Mohanlal wrote, “Hearty congratulations 2all d National Award winners. Happy & elated 2hear the fantastic news. #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea has bagged the National Award for best feature film. My Congratulations to "Team Marakkar" and the Captain of the ship @priyadarshandir for this honour. My sincere thanks to all who supported. I join @aashirvadcine in celebrating & dedicate it to the glory of #IndianNavy”.

The film will narrate the story of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organizing the first naval defence on the Indian coast. The war movie, which is set in the 16th century, was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. It is expected that the film will be released in May this year. Media reports suggest that the period drama was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore. Marakkar also has Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier as the leading ladies.

Credits :Twitter

