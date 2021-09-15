PHOTOS: Mumaith Khan spotted at ED office for questioning in connection to drug case

Telugu actor and dancer Mumaith khan is the next celebrity, who is being questioned by the ED in connection with the drug case. The actress was spotted at the ED office in Hyderabad with heavy security and media trying to click her. One can Mumaith holding a folder and walking upstairs to the office as media and police mobbed around her.

Mumaith Khan will be questioned in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to 2017's drugs case. Earlier, director Puri Jagannadh, a former actress turned producer Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Navdeep, Ravi Teja and his driver were grilled by ED for hours. According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, and director Puri Jagannadh have claimed that they neither have any links with drug traffickers nor did they consume it.