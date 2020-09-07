PHOTOS: Nabha Natesh adheres to the new normal as she arrives at Hyderabad airport post shoot wrap up

Nabha Natesh enjoys a huge fan following despite being a few films old. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures from the Hyderabad airport.

Nabha Natesh is a known name in the South film industry. The actress won accolades post her stint in the movie iSmart Shankar that went on to become a huge hit. The stunning diva initially made her debut in 2015 with the Kannada movie Vajrakaya. Despite being just a few movies old, Nabha enjoys a massive fan following for all the obvious reasons. With the beginning of the unlock phase across India, the paparazzi often get glimpses of celebs.

The shutterbugs have recently spotted Nabha Natesh as she returned from a shoot at the Hyderabad airport. The actress happily gestured back at them while getting clicked. She also adhered to the new normal by putting on a mask, face shield, and gloves. Nabha opted for a simple look and wore a black hoodie teamed up with matching ripped jeans and slippers. The diva was busy with her phone in between as can be seen in the pictures.

Check out the pictures below:

As per the latest reports, Nabha Natesh has been roped in for the Telugu remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun. The actress will step into the latter’s shoes in the movie. Reports also suggest that Nabha has given a nod for the same and that she loved the character of Sophie. She has apparently also signed the deal with the makers. The Telugu remake will feature Nithiin as the male lead who plays the role of a blind piano artist.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

