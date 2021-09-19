PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan come together as they participate in Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with 's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, Chay and Aamir Khan have turned good friends and are seen bonding and supporting each other's work. Earlier today, Aamir visited Hyderabad and participated in Green India Challenge with Naga Chaitanya.

One can see in the photos, Chay and Aamir Khan are clicking photos and bonding over planting saplings. Many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Nagarjuna Akkineni among others have participated in Green India Challenge to spread awareness about the importance of plantation.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, besides Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film's screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, Chay is busy with the promotions of Love Story. Co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and is releasing on September 24.