PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya chills with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Laal Singh Chaddha team in Srinagar

's forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha has been the talk of the town since its inception. After Vijay Sethupathi walked out of the project, the makers got Telugu star Naga Chaitanya to play the role. The team is currently shooting for the film in Srinagar and a few latest photos of Chaitanya, Aamir Khan have surfaced on social media.

One can see, Naga Chaitanya along with Aamir Khan posing for photos as they enjoy the beautiful locations in Srinagar amidst the shoot. Co-producer Kiran Rao and the film's director Advait Chandan are also seen in the photos. Exes Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad has also accompanied them to Srinagar. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. The film featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. While Aamir Khan plays the titular character, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the female lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha team is having a gala time together on the sets. The unit of the film recently arranged their own Table Tennis tournament.

Check out the photos below:

Recently, Aamir Khan while interacting with the media recalled his shoot days with Naga Chaitanya. He said, "We used to take an hour to reach the shoot location and used to go by car. Our south star Chay (Naga Chaitanya) and I used to travel together. So those two hours we truly enjoyed the beautiful scenery. It's a very unique place."

