PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya keeps it casual in denim and tee as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

Naga Chaitanya, who is quite a camera shy and chooses to stay away from media glare was spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The actor was spotted wearing denim with a simple tee and covered his face with a mask. Even with a mask around his face, Naga Chaitanya is definitely our man crush today as he walked into Hyderabad airport. Looks like, Chay is heading to an undisclosed location for professional reasons. While Sam stays away from social media, Samantha is super active and keeps updating fans with their adorable photos.

Recently, Sam's one of the die-hard fans asked her to divorce her husband Naga Chaitanya and marry him instead. The fan wrote in Telugu, "Divorce Naga Chaitanya. Let’s get married." To this, Samantha had a hilarious reply. She wrote in Telugu, "Difficult. Do one thing, ask Naga Chaitanya only." Sam and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable and stylish couples of Telugu film industry. Meanwhile, check out his airport photos below.

On the work front, Chay will be seen sharing the screenspace with Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. The makers are shooting the last schedule of the upcoming Telugu love saga. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

