PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya lands in Goa for New Year's celebration; Samantha Akkineni to join soon

One of the adorable couples in the Tollywood film industry, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are the best travel buddies. From travelling together to supporting each other professionally, Sam and Chaitanya are undeniably one of the cutest couples we've ever seen. Well, the celebrities have geared up for their grand New Year's celebration. Naga Chaitanya was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport as he was heading to Goa. Looking dashing as ever in his casual look, Chaitanya was all smiles for the shutterbugs as he was heading to Goa.

While Naga Chaitanya has already landed to his destination, reportedly, Samantha Akkineni will soon join her favourite travel buddy. Also spotted at the airport recently was Chay's brother and actor Akhil Akkineni. Looks like the family is gearing up to welcome 2020 in style in Goa. Samantha recently celebrated Christmas with the underprivileged children in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, check out Naga Chaitanya's airport photos below.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in Venky Mama. The Telugu star is now busy with the shooting of Sekhar Kammula’ Love Story. Naga Chaitanya will be sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Janu, the makers of the film wrapped up the shoot in October. Samantha is also making her Hindi web series debut with The Family Man season 2.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

