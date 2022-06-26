PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya looks all dapper in a shirt and denim as he promotes Thank You in Hyderabad

It looks like team Thank You is all charged up to promote their romantic drama. The film's lead Naga Chaitanya was spotted at a promotional event in Hyderabad today. The Majili actor looked all dapper in a double-shaded shirt and denim.

In the meantime, Just a few hours ago, Raashii Khanna was captured promoting her next in a summer pink dress and silver stilettos. Other news regarding Thank You is that the latest single from the drama, titled Farewell will be unveiled tomorrow, 27th June. The movie is expected to come to the theatres on 22nd July this year. The makers have already released two songs titled Maaro Maaro and Ento Enteynto from the flick. Both these numbers have been received well by the audience.

Check out the pictures below:

Naga Chaitanya will portray the role of a rising hockey player named Abhi in his next, who is also a big supporter of superstar Mahesh Babu. Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna will also be seen as the female leads in the film.

Made by Vikram K Kumar, BVS Ravi has written the script for the movie. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, PC Sreeram is onboard the project as the cinematographer. Naveen Nooli is responsible for the editing.

Apart from this, Naga Chaitanya will soon be stepping into Bollywood with Aamir Khan's highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The flick is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, which was adapted from Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh will be seen along with others.