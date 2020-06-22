PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya loses himself in Samantha Akkineni's eyes is everything that fairytales are made of

The way Naga Chaitanya looks into his wife Samantha Akkineni's eyes in these photos is all things magical and romantic. Check it out below.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most fashionable and adored couples in the South Indian film industry. They are very different from each other in terms of personality but time and again, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya prove they are a match made in heaven. While Sam is super active on social media and keeps updating her fans with an adorable photo from their vacations, Naga Chaitanya is a private person. The Majili actor likes to stay away from the media glare. Nevertheless, Sam keeps treating us with their lovey-dovey picture on Instagram and their every Instagram picture speaks volume of their strong relationship.

Today, we decided to look back at their some of their adorable photos and the way Naga Chaitanya loses himself in Samantha Akkineni's eyes is everything that fairytales are made of. Samantha and Naya Chaitany dated each other for seven years before they decided to tie the knot. "My biggest priority is to keep that balance at home. My wife should be happy. My family should be happy. If I see a smile on their face, I can go to work happily and make money,” Chaitanya had said during a throwback interview to Famously Filmfare.



This picture was clicked at Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter's wedding in Jaipur. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sam wrote, "My quiet husband thought he could live his life peacefully.. just slipping by ... god said ‘Gotcha’ @chayakkineni." Which is your favourite of them? Let us know in the comment section below! On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Shekar Kammula's next titled, Love Story. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni, for the first time in her career will be working with Nayanthara. The two leading actresses will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

