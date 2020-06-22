  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya loses himself in Samantha Akkineni's eyes is everything that fairytales are made of

The way Naga Chaitanya looks into his wife Samantha Akkineni's eyes in these photos is all things magical and romantic. Check it out below.
10353 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya loses himself in Samantha Akkineni's eyes is everything that fairytales are made ofPHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya loses himself in Samantha Akkineni's eyes is everything that fairytales are made of
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most fashionable and adored couples in the South Indian film industry. They are very different from each other in terms of personality but time and again, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya prove they are a match made in heaven. While Sam is super active on social media and keeps updating her fans with an adorable photo from their vacations, Naga Chaitanya is a private person. The Majili actor likes to stay away from the media glare. Nevertheless, Sam keeps treating us with their lovey-dovey picture on Instagram and their every Instagram picture speaks volume of their strong relationship. 

Today, we decided to look back at their some of their adorable photos and the way Naga Chaitanya loses himself in Samantha Akkineni's eyes is everything that fairytales are made of.  Samantha and Naya Chaitany dated each other for seven years before they decided to tie the knot. "My biggest priority is to keep that balance at home. My wife should be happy. My family should be happy. If I see a smile on their face, I can go to work happily and make money,” Chaitanya had said during a throwback interview to Famously Filmfare.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Looking at this stunning couple and the way Naga Chaitanya can't keep his eyes off his ladylove.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love you my forever  #chaysam

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Naga Chaitanya looking into wife Samantha Akkineni's eyes in this pic is all things magical and romantic.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thankyou for the memories Ibiza  you are truly special 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni giving forehead kiss to Naga Chaitanya in this THROWBACK pic is what true love looks like 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The way you laugh  #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

The way they laugh! Sam and Naga Chaitanya are setting major couples goals even amid lockdown. The Oh Baby actress is of late cooking a lot of healthy food for her hubby! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My quiet husband thought he could live his life peacefully.. just slipping by ... god said ‘Gotcha’ @chayakkineni 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

This picture was clicked at Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter's wedding in Jaipur. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sam wrote, "My quiet husband thought he could live his life peacefully.. just slipping by ... god said ‘Gotcha’ @chayakkineni."

Which is your favourite of them? Let us know in the comment section below! 

On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Shekar Kammula's next titled, Love Story.  

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni, for the first time in her career will be working with Nayanthara. The two leading actresses will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement