PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni spotted at airport as they head for a romantic New Year getaway
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were spotted at Hyderabad airport today and looked every bit stylish. Check out photos below.
Tollywood couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were spotted at Hyderabad airport today, December 29. Known as the stylish couple of the industry, ChaySam were papped as they were heading for a romantic New Year getaway.Â
Â
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Kamlesh Nand
You may like these
Rakul Preet Singh recovers & tests negative for COVID: Can't wait to start 2021 with good health & positivity
Mammootty is spotted with a thick beard and long hair as he takes part in an event with Mohanlal; See PHOTOS
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue