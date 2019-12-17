PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput grace Venky Mama's success meet

The makers of Venky Mama hosted a success meet of the film in Hyderabad. Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya along with the lead actresses Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput graced the event.

K S Ravindra, aka Bobby's directorial film Venky Mama starring real life uncle-nephew Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya, has managed to live up to audience expectations. The family drama that released on December 13 is not only receiving a positive response from the audience and critics alike but is also minting good numbers at the ticket windows. The makers of Venky Mama hosted a success meet of the film today, in Hyderabad. Besides the entire cast and crew of the film, also seen at the event was director Vamshi Paidipally.

Raashi Khanna, who plays one of the female leads in the film made a stunning appearance in a pastel outfit while Payal looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress. Director Bobby, while interacting with the media at the success meet today said, "Venkatesh Garu messaged me a few days before the release. It was a positive message saying we have done this film with honesty and dedication. I am sure the universe will serve us with deserved success and support us."

Sharing about Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu's review on Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati revealed, "Chiranjeevi and Mahesh watched the film and gave us a positive response. I would urge everyone to be together and spread positivity in the industry."

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who recently watched the film took to Twitter and praised Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati's on-screen camaraderie. He wrote, "#VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkinenilight up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team."

#VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkineni light up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 17, 2019

