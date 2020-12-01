PHOTOS: Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala cast their votes for GHMC Elections 2020

Celebrities Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala are the early voters for Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections 2020 (GHMC elections 2020). The couple was spotted arriving in the morning to cast their votes as responsible citizens. Director Teja was also spotted with his wife. One can see in the photos, Nagarjuna spotted in a casual look while Amala opted for a printed cotton kurta and leggings. After casting their votes, Nagarjuna also showed off his voting mark to the paps. Many Tollywood celebs are expected to arrive in some time at Jubilee Hills.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda took Twitter and shared a video of himself urging people of Hyderabad to vote. In the video, he said, ''Hello everyone! GHMC elections are scheduled for December 1 in Hyderabad. Everyone in the city please cast your vote. All precautions were taken near the polling booths. Please wear your mask and follow social distance. Vote for the peace and prosperity of our state of Telangana. Thank you.''

Meanwhile, check out photos: