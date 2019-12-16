PHOTOS: Nagarjuna Akkineni makes a stylish appearance in casuals as he gets papped at the airport

The fans of the south megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni are eagerly waiting for his new film to hit the big screen. The actor recently featured in the film Manmadhudu 2.

The Manmadhudu 2 star Nagarjuna Akkineni was spotted at the airport. The Bigg Boss Telugu 3 host Nagarjuna was spotted making a stylish appearance in casuals as he gets papped at the airport. The fans of the south megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni are eagerly waiting for his new film to hit the big screen. The south star recently featured in the super hit film Manmadhudu 2. This film featured the stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The fans and viewers loved Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host of the popular television show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. The Mass and Don actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is expected to be seen in a couple of interesting projects coming up in the future.

The south megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen essaying a very crucial role in the Bollywood flick titled Brahmastra. This film will see Bollywood heavy weights, , and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The cast and crew of the film was recently shooting in Varanasi for the film. As per the latest reports on the film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have returned to Mumbai. The film is helmed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji.

The makers of the film Brahmastra are keeping the details of the film secret, as this is expected to be a very ambitious project for the director, Ayan Mukerji. The fans of the south megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni are keen to see the Oopiri actor in an interesting role. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Manmadhudu actor could be seen in a cop drama helmed by first time director Solomon.

