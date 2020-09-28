PHOTOS: Nagarjuna Akkineni spotted in stylish casual wear at Hyderabad airport

Nagarjuna Akkineni might have turned 61 this year but he is clearly ageing young. Check out his latest airport look.

After wrapping up the weekend shoot of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, actor-host Nagarjuna Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The actor was spotted today morning as he arrived at the airport in his best stylish casual avatar. One can see in the photos, Nag in ripped denim paired with a black sweatshirt and accessorised with sunglasses, a mask for all the precautions due to COVID spread in the country. Well, looks like Nagarjuna is finally taking a break from work for a quick getaway. However, it is not known where he is travelling to. Nagarjuna might have turned 61 this year but he is clearly ageing young.

One can see, he looks super perfect and fit and it is hard to accept the fact that he is shining bright, young than his kids Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and congratulated his daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Akkineni on her new venture. He tweeted, "Good morning dear Kodala!! @Samanthaprabhu2 Wishing you all the best on your new clothing brand!! I am sure you are going to rock!!."

Check out airport photos below:

On the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The reality show has witnessed the highest TRP than the previous season. He will also be seen in starrer Hindi film, Brahmastra. He has also started shooting for Telugu film, Wild Dog. The film features Bollywood actor Dia Mirza opposite Nagarjuna and is directed by Ahishor Solomon.

