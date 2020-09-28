  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Nagarjuna Akkineni spotted in stylish casual wear at Hyderabad airport

Nagarjuna Akkineni might have turned 61 this year but he is clearly ageing young. Check out his latest airport look.
1970 reads Mumbai
Nagarjuna Akkineni spotted at airport PHOTOS: Nagarjuna Akkineni spotted in stylish casual wear at Hyderabad airport
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After wrapping up the weekend shoot of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, actor-host Nagarjuna Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The actor was spotted today morning as he arrived at the airport in his best stylish casual avatar. One can see in the photos, Nag in ripped denim paired with a black sweatshirt and accessorised with sunglasses, a mask for all the precautions due to COVID spread in the country. Well, looks like Nagarjuna is finally taking a break from work for a quick getaway. However, it is not known where he is travelling to. Nagarjuna might have turned 61 this year but he is clearly ageing young. 

One can see, he looks super perfect and fit and it is hard to accept the fact that he is shining bright, young than his kids Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and congratulated his daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Akkineni on her new venture. He tweeted, "Good morning dear Kodala!! @Samanthaprabhu2 Wishing you all the best on your new clothing brand!! I am sure you are going to rock!!." 

Check out airport photos below:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 21 Highlights: Devi Nagavalli evicted; saves Ariyana from nominations 

On the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The reality show has witnessed the highest TRP than the previous season. He will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Hindi film, Brahmastra. He has also started shooting for Telugu film, Wild Dog. The film features Bollywood actor Dia Mirza opposite Nagarjuna and is directed by Ahishor Solomon. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Latest Videos
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement