PHOTOS: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya pose in style; Pawan Kalyan papped arriving at the big fat wedding

The stylish father-son duo Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were papped arriving at Sunil Narang's daughter, Jahnvi Narang's wedding today, June 23, 2022. One can see in the photos, Chay is looking dashing as ever in a white formal shirt and blue pants while Nagarjuna also opts for a formal look.

Power star Pawan Kalyan was seen sporting his signature all-white look as he arrived at the wedding with director Trivikram. Many other biggies like Chiranjeevi, Dil Raju and others graced the event today.

Check out the photos below:

Who is Sunil Narang?

He is a popular Telugu distributor and producer of Asian Cinemas (one of the most popular chains of multiplexes in the country), and the son of Narayan Das Narang. His daughter Jahnvi Narang is the Chief Marketing Officer of the Group and oversees the entire group's operations.

Narayan Das Narang passed away in April 2022 at a private hospital in Hyderabad while he was undergoing treatment for his health issues. Narayan Das Narang had kickstarted his career as a movie financer in the 1980s, and has financed over 650 films in 4 decades of his journey in the industry.

The late veteran producer had been on a successful journey in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. His SVCLLP Production House is currently one of the busiest production houses in Tollywood.