PHOTOS: Namrata Shirodkar and kids enjoy holiday in Spain while Mahesh Babu shoots for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently in Spain for the shooting of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor will be shooting important action sequences for Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. After Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata and kids Sitara, Gautam have also headed to Spain for a holiday. Namrata shared a few photos of herself from their trip on Instagram.

Sharing a photo clicked in the flight while heading to Spain, Namrata wrote, "Off to yet another memorable holiday! Spain, here we come!." She later posted a beautiful photo with kids Sitara and Gautam as she enjoyed the 'favourite part' of the world. "Fresh air by the lake .. feels like we r breathing after so long...blessed and grateful for all these moments .. living again… In my favourite part of the world," the former actress captioned the photo.

Take a look:

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The other two schedules of the film were shot in Hyderabad and Dubai. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2022.

There are speculations that makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer might postpone their film's release date as RRR team recently announced its theatrical release for Sankranthi, January 7, 2022.

Besides this, Mahesh Babu also has a Trivikram Srinivas film co-starring Pooja Hegde.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu opens up on his flop films and mistakes that have helped him evolve