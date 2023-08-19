PHOTOS: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan attend Brahmanandam's son Siddharth's wedding reception

One of the most loved comedians, Brahmanandam's son Siddharth tied the knot with his partner Aishwarya, on August 17. Considered as the greatest comedian in the Telugu film industry, Brahmanandam hosted a grand wedding reception for the couple today, which was attended by many biggies from the entertainment and political world. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan with director Trivikram were seen at the star-studded wedding reception.

One can see in the photos below, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan posing with the newlyweds and other family members on the stage. Also seen with Pawan Kalyan is director Trivikram. Nandamuri Balakrishna also showed his presence as he blessed the newly wedded couple.

Brahmanandam's son Siddharth's lavish wedding reception

On the other hand, new parents Ram Charan and Upasana too attended Brahmanandam's son Siddharth's wedding reception, held in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, the union between Siddharth and Aishwarya is said to be an arranged marriage. Brahmanandam's younger son Siddharth has completed his higher studies abroad and is currently employed while his life partner Aishwarya, is a dedicated doctor. Both Aishwarya and Siddharth looked lovely together in their traditional attire.

The couple got engaged in May this year and the event was graced by some notable personalities such as comedian Ali, Raghubabu, and producer T Subbarami Reddy among others. There has been a lot of excitement for their nuptials.

Advertisement

Brahmanandam's elder son, Raja Gautam is married to Jyothsna Reddy, the daughter of cinematographer Srinivasa Reddy. He is known for his roles in films like Pallaki Lo Pelli Koothuru and Manu.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth returns to Chennai after a spiritual journey in Ranchi; Expresses his happiness in Hindi