PHOTOS: Nandamuri Balakrishna hoists national flag at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital on 77th Independence Day

Nandamuri Balakrishna visited the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute today. The actor visited the hospital on the occasion of Independence Day and hoisted the national flag. Balakrishna chose to spend this Independence Day in the hospital and also the hospital’s present chairman and managing trustee. The hospital was established by his father, NT Rama Rao, with the intention of providing quality medical care at affordable prices. Balakrishna not only hoisted the flag but also proceeded to make a speech. The pictures of the actor from the Independence Day celebrations at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute have been going viral all over the Internet.

Nandamuri Balakrishna hoists the national flag on Independence Day

Balakrishna on professional front

Balakrishna is next set to star in the film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film is set for release on October 19. Anil Ravipudi will be directing the project. The director’s last project, F3: Fun and Frustration went on to become a huge commercial success. Therefore, Balakrishna fans are looking forward to what the director will do with their favorite star. The film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal. The latter just finished shooting for his portions in the film. Bhagavanth Kesari will mark Balakrishna’s second release this year, the first being Veera Simha Reddy. The film had a huge star cast comprising the likes of Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay. Veera Simha Reddy was released on the coveted Sankranthi weekend.

Balakrishna announced free treatment for patients with cardiothoracic problems

Nandamuri Balakrishna announced free treatment earlier this year for patients suffering from cardiothoracic problems. He announced the same in memory of the late Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. The latter had passed away earlier this year due to cardiac arrest. The late Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was the nephew of Balakrishna.

In an official statement, Balakrishna stated that no one should suffer due to the disease that claimed his nephew’s life. Along with this, it was also announced that the patients would receive free medication for three months. Further, while the treatment takes place, they will be provided with a free meal. For the uninformed, Taraka had lost consciousness while at a rally. He was quickly taken to the hospital in a critical state. Even though he was taken to Bengaluru for better medical care, Taraka could not be saved.

