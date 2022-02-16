PHOTOS: Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Dasara' launched with a pooja ceremony

After the overwhelming success of his periodic drama Shyam Singha Roy, Nani is set to start a new journey. The actor has teamed up with debutant director Srikanth Odela for a project titled Dasara. National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be playing the leading lady in the film opposite Nani. Sudhakar Cherukuri is baking the film on a lavish budget under his banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

The film was launched today with a Pooja ceremony attended by Sukumar, Tirumala Kishore, Venu Udugula, and Sarath Mandava. Director Srikanth Odela’s father Chandraiah switched on the camera for the mahurat shot, while Nani and Keerthy Suresh sounded the clap. Also, Tirumala Kishore, Sudhakar Cherukuri, and Srikanth Odela handed over the film’s script to the team. The film’s shoot is said to commence from March.

Check out the photos below:

Nani’s next is set in one of Telangana’s villages situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani.

Actors Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab will be seen playing crucial roles in the film. The film will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC is responsible for cinematography. Navin Nooli will be doing the editing.

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh will also be sharing screen space with star Mahesh Babu in director Parasuram’s romantic drama titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 1. The project is already making headlines with its songs and other glimpses. The fans can hardly wait to see Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu on the big screen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karthik Subbaraj opens up on Mahaan success, casting Dhruv and Vikram, Ram Charan's RC15 & more