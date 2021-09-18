PHOTOS: Nani keeps it casual and stylish as he arrives at SIIMA Awards

The SIIMA Awards have commenced in full swing in Hyderabad with much pomp and show. Actors have started to arrive in their stylish and glamorous best for the special night. A few moments back the paparazzi spotted Telugu actor and producer Nani at the Awards. Nani opted for a casual yet stylish look for the event. He was seen donning a white shirt that he teamed up with a pair of dark blue denims and black loafers. Nani obliged the shutterbugs as they clicked them from a distance.

Nani’s latest film Tuck Jagadish was a big success, and now the Natural Star will soon be seen be seen in the much-anticipated film Shyam Singha Roy. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nani opened up about the film and said, "I think it will be a benchmark...it will be very special for Telugu audience. it will have all that grandeur drama of big-screen entertainment and at the same time very unique in its own way. I can already see all the different languages remaking a film like Shyam. It is going to be relatable for everyone."

Take a look at Nani’s photos:

Apart from Nani, the star-studded night witnessed many other actors and celebrities grace the event. Mahesh Babu was spotted at the event in stylish casuals. He posed with director Vamsi Paidipally. While Paidipally is nominated for Best Director Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is nominated for Best Actor in Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. South divas Shruti Haasan, and Rashmika Mandanna were also papped at the awards night. Shruti looked stunning as she was seen clad in a shimmery black saree. Rashmika too was a sight to behold in her ravishing red gown. Sundeep Kishan, Raai Laxmi, Faria Abdullah, and Kartikeya were other stars papped by the shutterbugs tonight.

