PHOTOS: Nani looks ultra dashing as he meets fans in Hyderabad ahead of Shyam Singha Roy's release

Natural Star Nani was papped today in Hyderabad and he looked as dashing as ever. The actor opted for a black shirt with denim and his rough beard look was complemented by sunglasses. Ahead of his much-anticipated film Shyam Singha Roy's release, Nani met his fans, and clearly, this cool man is taking over the city.

Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty starrer Shyam Singha Roy is releasing on December 24th, as a Christmas special. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a massive budget by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments as Production No 1, the much-awaited film has managed to set high expectations among the viewers ever since the film's teaser release.

Check out Nani's latest photos below:

Also Read: Allu Arjun gets nostalgic as he recalls bond between Nandamuri & Allu fam: Bala is like a father figure to me

Meanwhile, Nani has Ante Sundaraniki, which is directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim is making her Telugu debut with this film.

He will also be seen in never before avatar in his 29th film, titled Dasara. Directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, the story of the film is set in a village in Singareni.