PHOTOS: Nani makes dashing appearance at Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu promotions

Nani made a dashing appearance as the chief guest at Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu's pre-release event.

Natural star Nani promoted Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu as the chief guest for the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad. Nani was clicked in his best dashing look at the grand promotional event of the film yesterday, February 1. The entire cast and crew of the film graced the event. While Samantha Akkineni looked gorgeous in a red floral saree, Sharwanand was clicked in his casual best. Jaanu, Telugu remake of Tamil film 96 is all set to release on February 7 and moviegoers can’t wait to know what’s in stores for us.

At the pre-release event yesterday, Sharwanand was all praise for Samantha Akkineni. He said, "Samantha is one of the finest actresses. I couldn't have done the film without Sam." On the other hand, Sam thanked her co-star saying, "I thank Sharwa for being my Ram. I give all the credit of my performance to Sharwa, because of whom I could do well." The Jaanu stars hope that they can create the same magic as Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi’s 96, The Movie.

Check out Jaanu promotional photos below:

Director and Music director of the Original, C Prem Kumar and Govind Vasantha are retained from the original. The upcoming romantic drama is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is releasing worldwide on February 7th.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

