PHOTOS: Nani makes a stylish entry in formals at the teaser launch of Shyam Singha Roy

Nani's upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy is gearing up for the big release and today the trailer has been unveiled. The trailer launch took place in Hyderabad and Nani made a stylish entry as paps clicked him. The actor made heads turn with his simple and poised look in a blue shirt tucked up with jeans and brown shoes. Nani can be seen nailing the formal look with utmost perfection.

The teaser of Shyam Singha Roy is currently trending on social media. Set in Kolkata, the teaser gives us a glimpse into Nani's ferocious role in the film. It's a story about love, rage and valour.

Nani is known to be one of the versatile actors in the Telugu Film Industry. His choice of movies and his dedication towards his characters has made him the 'Natural Star' in the industry. From Ashta Chamma to Tuck Jagadish his movies are known to be one of a kind. Nani is all set to unveil his new avatar in the upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy, which is one of the most anticipated releases of Tollywood this year.

Shyam Singha Roy is touted to be a period drama and will feature Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in key roles. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the leading ladies. It is bankrolled by Venkat S. Boyanapalli under the banner Niharika Entertainments.

Also Read: Shyam Singha Roy Teaser: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Kriti Shetty starrer looks intriguing with top notch visuals

Shyam Singha Roy is scheduled to release on December 24, 2021, as a Christmas special.