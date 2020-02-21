PHOTOS: Nayanthara aces her fashion game yet again in polka dotted outfit at the airport

Lady Superstar of the south film industry, Nayathara was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. The Love Action Drama actress was seen wearing a blue polka dotted outfit.

The Lady Superstar of the south film industry, Nayathara was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. The Love Action Drama actress was seen wearing a blue polka dotted outfit. The southern beauty accessorized her look with black sunglasses. The south siren Nayanthara surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style statement. The south actress Nayanthara who feature in the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was acing her fashion game with a polka dotted outfit. The fans have been waiting to see Nayathara on the silver screen.

With Darbar the fans and the followers of the sultry diva, got to see her powerful performance opposite megastar Rajinikanth. The actress received a lot of appreciation for her role in both Darbar and Love Action Drama. The producers of the film Thalaivar 168, confirmed that the gorgeous actress will be starring in the south drama with superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. The fans and film audience are very excited about the south flick Thalaivar 168, as it brings back, the stunning actress Nayanthara and Petta actor Rajinikanth together.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Nayanthara will star opposite makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's film. There is no confirmation yet about the two stalwarts of the south film industry coming together for a film. But the news has got the fans very excited and are now looking forward for an update in the film.

