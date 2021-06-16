PHOTOS: Nayanthara and BF Vignesh Shivan papped as they reach Cochin in a private jet

The gentleman gesture and Vignesh being a protective boyfriend for his ladylove Nayanthara has grabbed our attention the most. They are winning our hearts yet again and how!

Director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara were papped today as they reached Cochin in a private jet. The couple who has been in a relationship for almost 5 years now were seen in their casual yet stylish looks. One can see, Nayanthara is sporting denim and ballon sleeved top while Vignesh keeps it simple in casuals. However, the gentleman gesture and Vignesh being a protective boyfriend has grabbed our attention the most. They are winning our hearts yet again and how!

Rumours have been doing rounds since a very long time that Nayanthara and Vignesh are planning to get married soon. However, the Vignesh rubbished the news stating they have work commitments to fulfil before thinking about marriage. In an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh had said, "Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now." They are truly and madly in love with each other. Time and again, the couple is setting major goals.

On the professional front, Nayanthara has collaborated with Vignesh Shivan for his upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in lead roles.

The Nizhal actress will also be seen in Vignesh's upcoming film, Netrikann. Directed by Milind Rau, the upcoming film is believed to be an official remake of the Korean thriller, Blind. Vignesh Shivn marks his debut as a producer, who bankrolls the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

