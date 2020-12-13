PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Rajinikanth spotted as they reached Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot
Rajinikanth was spotted in a white kurta set as he reached Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot while Nayanthara was clicked in her comfy casual look.
Nayanthara and Rajinikanth get clicked as they reached Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot.
Stylish #LadySuperstar #Nayanthara in Hyderabad now for the #Annaatthe shoot..
Candid - Mass pics pic.twitter.com/q90enGRBd7
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 13, 2020
#SuperstarRajinikanth leaves to Hyderabad for #Annaatthe shoot pic.twitter.com/1YVdhVcIMY
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 13, 2020
Credits :Kamlesh Nand
