PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Rajinikanth spotted as they reached Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot

Rajinikanth was spotted in a white kurta set as he reached Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot while Nayanthara was clicked in her comfy casual look.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth get clicked as they reached Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×