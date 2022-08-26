PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan continue their romantic vacay; Spend some magical moments in Madrid

Love is in the air for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. After making headlines with their fairytale wedding, and Thailand honeymoon, the power couple is spending another romantic holiday in Spain. Following Barcelona and Valencia, the lovebirds have now taken over Madrid. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director took to his Instagram account and dropped a lovey-dovey picture with his wife. He captioned the lovely post, "MAaaaaaadddddRidddd times...Some magic light enhancing the magical moments of life in Madrid."

Yesterday, the filmmaker dropped a video of the Lady Superstar relaxing on the beach. She looked charming in a white kurta, a high bun, and hoop earrings. Before this, he dropped sneak peeks from Nayanthara's photoshoot in Spain on social media. She was a sight-to-behold in a black T-shirt and denim shorts. These photos were captioned, "Nee En Ulaga azhagiyae...Unnai Pol oruthi illaaye...En Ulaga Azhagiyum , ivvulagathin Azhagum...The modern Spanish Architectural marvel of Valencia, Spain captured along with A beautiful woman from India...#Valencia #Nayanthara #Thangamey...Photography by @kelmib...travel and hospitality partner @gtholidays.in...Visit Valencia and get stunned by the city’s vibe! The ambiance, the architecture, and the way time absolutely flies! One of the best places visited ever."

Check out the pictures below:

Before tying the knot on the 9th of June this year, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan were dating each other for many years. They were even in a live-in relationship prior to taking the plunge. Their dreamy wedding nuptials were also filmed as a documentary, the rites of which have been acquired by the streaming giant Netflix. The documentary has been titled, "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale".