PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look smitten in love as they pose at the Kiss Wall in Barcelona

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and dropped another love-filled photo with his wife Nayanthara from their Spain vacation.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 18, 2022 08:51 AM IST  |  3.9K
Recently married couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a romantic trip to Spain right now. After spending a good time in Barcelona, the lovebirds traveled to Valencia recently. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker keeps on sharing many sneaks peeks from their love-filled time on social media. Recently, he took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a still of the power couple pretending to kiss from a distance at the Kiss wall in Barcelona. This love-struck post was captioned, At the #KissWall #Barcelona."

Yesterday, the filmmaker posted another adorable video of his ladylove on the internet, where she can be seen relaxing and enjoying a beautiful view from the balcony, "it’s 9 pm here! At #Valencia and this place is sooo damn beautiful @lasarenas_1@gtholidays.in #vacay wonderful arrangement @ddneelakandan @gtholidays.in".

Check out the pictures below:

In addition to this, he also commemorated his experience with Barcelona through a note on Instagram, "No Pain … No Spain #WorkHard#Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again...This vacay feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time !! And it’s refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx !!! Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling , eating, and listening to music around the globe!" 

Post being in a live-in relationship for several years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally decided to take the plunge and tied the knot in a picture-perfect ceremony on the 9th of June this year. This fairytale wedding was also shot as a documentary by Netflix. Now, the fans await to catch the clip on the streaming giant. 

