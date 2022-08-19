PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make for a perfect couple in white as they take over Valencia streets

It seems like we are in for a treat. Director Vignesh Shivan has been brightening our screens lately with new sneak peeks from his Spain vacation with his wife Nayanthara. After taking over Barcelona, the lovebirds are currently in Valencia. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker dropped a couple of stills of these two, twinning in white and exploring this lovely city. These photographs were captioned, "Love...Life...Some lovely pictures from the super talented Spanish Photographer @kelmib."

Yesterday, Vignesh Shivan dropped another string of photos on the photo-sharing app, where we can see the power couple pretending to kiss from a distance at the famous Kiss wall in Barcelona. This adorable post was captioned, At the #KissWall #Barcelona."

Check out the pictures below:

He further shared a sincere note, summing up his stay in Barcelona. It went like this, "No Pain … No Spain #WorkHard#Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again...This vacay feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time !! And it’s refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx !!! Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling, eating, and listening to music around the globe!"

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony on the 9th of June this year. Before taking the plunge, the lovebirds had been in a relationship for many years.