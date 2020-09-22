  1. Home
Photos: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan return to Chennai in a private jet after holidaying in Goa

After celebrating Onam in Kochi, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan headed to Goa with their family members for a quick getaway.
One of the adorable couples in the South Indian film industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan managed to grab all the attention recently with their lovey-dovey photos from Goa holiday. After celebrating Onam in Kochi, the couple headed to Goa with their family members for a quick getaway. The much-needed holiday was special for two reasons as they celebrated Vignesh's and Nayanthara's mom's birthdays as well, at a private place in Goa. Well, Nayan and Vignesh are back to Chennai and returned in a private jet. 

We have got our hands on a couple of photos as Vignesh and Nayanthara get off the private flight in Chennai. One can see in the photos, the two have colour-coordinated and look every bit of stylish in these latest travel photos. The Darbar actress looks pretty in a basic white tee that she paired with a black skirt and accessorised with sunglasses. Meanwhile, for Vignesh Shivan's birthday, the actress made some romantic arrangements including live music. The filmmaker took to social media and shared a glimpse of the same. 

Their love is only growing strong with each passing day. Both the families have accepted their relationship and fans are eagerly waiting to see them get married. However, the filmmaker recently quashed marriage rumours stating they have professional goals to achieve. 

On his birthday, he shared a cute picture with his ladylove on Instagram and wrote, "Birthday vibes ...Wit God’s grace & all your wonderful sweet wishes." 

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

should we remind them to wear face masks ?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Why does she goes for Prabhudeva lookalikes?!

