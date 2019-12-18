PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seek blessings at Suchindram Thanumalayan temple

After seeking blessings at Bagavathi Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted at Thanumalayan temple. Several photos of the couple visiting the temple and seeking blessings have surfaced on social media.
Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara is among the few actresses who is doing great professionally. The stunner is pushing the boundaries within the industry as she portrays unconventional roles on the big screen. The Tamil actress has managed to create buzz, both professionally and personally. Nayanthara's relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has always been the talk of the town. While there are rumours about the lovebirds planning to tie the knot next year, Nayanthara and Vignesh were spotted recently at Suchindram Thanumalayan temple. 

After seeking blessings at Bagavathi Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, the couple was spotted at Thanumalayan temple. Several photos of the couple visiting the temple and seeking blessings have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Nayanthara looking pretty in a yellow dress while Vignesh is seen praying with tikka on their forehead. Nayanthara and Vignesh had also visited the Madurai temple and the Bhagavathi Amman Temple situated in Kanyakumari. Check out the photos below. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seek blessings at temples in Kanyakumari 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next opposite superstar Rajinikanth in their upcoming film, Darbar. The teaser of the film was released recently at a grand event in Mumbai. The entire cast and crew of Darbar was present at the event sans Nayanthara. Meanwhile, the lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have collaborated for an upcoming film titled, Netrikann. 

