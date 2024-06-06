PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share dusk time romance under the yellow sun in Hong Kong

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have been setting serious couple goals over the years with their awesome chemistry and magical romance. Now both celebrities have shared some adorable pictures that are bound to make fans go gaga over them.

In a recent picture shared by Vignesh Shivan, we can see him and Nayanthara having a romantic moment in Hong Kong. Under the yellow-hue sun, the couple had a soothing moment looking into one another’s eyes, bound to make anyone jealous.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s new romantic post

Besides the photo shared by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara also surprised her fans recently with a series of pictures of herself under some low-hanging flowers. The Jawan actress looked gorgeous amidst the showering purple hues of the flowers. The elements greatly matched the greenish background and encapsulated her whole grace in a laid-back outfit.

Check out Nayanthara’s new series of pictures:

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been all up in their social media game with family photos and personal moments being cherished. The actress and director were recently spotted having family time with their sons Ulag and Uyir in Hong Kong’s Disneyland. The adorable pictures of the twins were shared by the couple which got imminent love from fans.

Moreover, the makers of Prabhas’ Kalki also recently surprised the twins by sending them a special package of Bujji, the futuristic car. In a story shared by the actress herself, we could see a treat meant for the kids.

Advertisement

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara is all set to appear in leading roles for two of her upcoming movies. One of them is a sports drama flick starring R Madhavan and Siddharth titled Test. The other one is a comedy-drama Mannangatti Since 1960, directed by debutant Dude Vicky.

Besides these films, the actress is also set to appear in the lead role in the Malayalam movie, Dear Students. Furthermore, she is also rumored to share the screen with Megastar Mammootty for a movie, which is expected to be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's adorable twins Uyir and Ulag receive special surprise treat from makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD