Photos: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walk hand in hand at Hyderabad airport as they leave back to Chennai

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were papped at the airport as they walked hand in hand at the Hyderabad airport.

Just as the makers of Annaatthe halted the shooting of Annaatthe, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got papped at the airport where they were seen walking hand in hand. In the photos, Nayanthara was seen in a black tee and loose beige pants, while Vignesh Shivan was seen in comfy casuals. This comes after the makers of Annaatthe halted the shooting process as four crew members tested positive for COVID 19. When the film’s shooting resumed earlier last week, Nayanthara joined the sets along with Rajinikanth.

According to our sources, Nayanthara tested negative for the virus. Vignesh Shivan, who was in Hyderabad to start the shooting of his upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, accompanied Nayanthara when she left to Chennai post the shooting halt. Last week, he shared videos with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni, welcoming them to the sets of the film. Touted to be a rom com, the film was announced on February 14 this year.

Coming back to Annaatthe, it has also Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar as the leading ladies other than Nayanthara. Soori, Prakash Raj and Sathish will be seen in key roles. Sometimes back, it was reported that Rajinikanth worked 14 hours a day for the film in order to speed up the shooting process. Rajinikanth is now under quarantine to be on the safer side. Now, it looks like the makers will not resume the shooting anytime soon.

