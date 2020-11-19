  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Nayanthara gets a beautiful surprise from parents on her birthday; Vignesh Shivan misses being around

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a few photos from Nayanthara's birthday celebration at home.
8371 reads Mumbai
Nayanthara birthday photos PHOTOS: Nayanthara gets a beautiful surprise from parents on her birthday; Vignesh Shivan misses being around
Nayanthara celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday, and the stunner got a super beautiful surprise from her parents at home. The Lady Superstar's family decorated every part of the house with balloons, lights and everything that looked pretty. The stunner didn't cut one but more than four cakes on her special day. However, her beau Vignesh Shivan could not be a part of the celebrations as he is away for work. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a few photos from Nayanthara's birthday celebration at home. 

He wrote, "How sweeet!!!.. Such a lovely surprise from Amma, appa & Lenu Kurian the sweetest bro possible :)) our dearest chaaaach:))... missed being around.... yet happy." One can see in the photos, Nayanthara looked gorgeous as ever in a black printed dress. She is all smiles and looks happy like never before as she poses against the beautiful birthday decor backdrop. Check out her photos below

Take a look:

Also Read: Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Nayanthara in sweetest way possible; Sends best wishes for Netrikann 

On the work front, Nayanthara has a couple of films in the kitty including, Netrikann. Directed by Milind Rau, the film is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures. Netrikann's first teaser was released yesterday to celebrate Nayanthara's birthday and it is sure to leave you stunned. 

Nayanthara's recently released film Mookuthi Amman with RJ Balaji received good response on social media. 

Credits :Instagram

