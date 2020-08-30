PHOTOS: Nayanthara heads to her hometown Kochi with Vignesh Shivan for Onam celebrations

Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan are among the most beloved celebrity couples in current times. Meanwhile, check out their exclusive photos as they head to Kochi for Onam.

Lady superstar Nayanthara does not need any introduction. The stunning diva who is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in Kollywood has been grabbing headlines for an entirely different reason of late. Yes, this is concerning her relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. In the meantime, there were also rumours about the couple getting married soon. However, further details are awaited as the actress rarely speaks to the media. Right now, she is gearing up for Onam celebrations.

And the best part is that she is accompanied by none other than her beau Vignesh Shivan! We have got our hands on some exclusive pictures of the couple to prove the same. The two of them have headed to Nayanthara’s hometown Kochi for taking part in the celebrations. The actress looks effortlessly chic in an all-black pantsuit teamed up with a pair of neon yellow heels. Vignesh, on the other hand, is clad in a red t-shirt and jeans.

Check out the photos below:

When being asked about their marriage rumours, Vignesh Shivan told Behindwoods, “Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now.” Jokingly, he said that they will get married after they both get bored with their dating life. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor said that rumours and insensitive news about them testing positive for COVID 19 was not in a good taste.”

