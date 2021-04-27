PHOTOS: Nayanthara lands in Hyderabad to join Rajinikanth for Annaatthe shoot

The shooting of Annaatthe is currently happening at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and the team is expected to wrap up the second schedule soon.

The makers of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe recently resumed the shoot in Hyderabad. After a few delays due to pandemic lockdown and Rajinikanth's health, the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace. After Rajinikanth, lady superstar Nayanthara has joined the Annaatthe shoot. The actress was clicked today as she landed in Hyderabad. One can see in the photos, Nayanthara took a private jet and sported casuals as she reached Hyderabad for Rajinikanth starrer.

According to our sources, it is a 9-day schedule for Nayanthara after which she will head back to Chennai. The shooting is currently happening at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and the team is expected to wrap up the second schedule by May 10. Being directed by Siva, Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Kushbhu, Prakashraj, Sathish, Soori, Goerge Maryan among others. It is one of the most anticipated projects that the audience is eagerly looking forward to.

Annaatthe, which is being backed by Sun Pictures will have music composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are headed by Vetri and Ruben respectively. The film is set to release on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, 2021.

Earlier, a few members had tested positive on the sets of Rajinikanth. The makers had to immediately call off the shoot. Later, Rajinikanth got admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure, severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was discharged in a few days.

