PHOTOS: Nayanthara redefines fashion as she dons an all black outfit at Hyderabad airport

Nayanthara, who was heading back to Chennai after finishing her part in the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe in Ramoji Film City, was spotted at Hyderabad airport. In the photos, she was seen in an all back outfit and kept in minimal when it comes to accessories and makeup. Surrounded by securities, the actor looked stunning as always in the outfit. It is reported that the team of Thalaivar 168 will be travelling to Pune and Kolkata to shoot the next portions.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has four female leads – Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. The makers have not made it official, about what role they are playing. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it also has Prakash Raj, Roori, Sathish in key roles. The film went on floors in December last year and expectations are high on it, for the movie has an ensemble of star cast.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth were seen romancing online in the recent flick, Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. In the film, Rajinikanth played the role of a ruthless cop. Nivedha Thomas was also seen playing a key role in the film. While Suniel Shetty was seen as the main antagonist, Yogi Babu and Sriman were the other supporting cast. Nayanthara will also be seen playing the lead role in RJ Balaji’s film Mookuthi Amman. Recently, it was revealed that she has been roped in to play the leading lady in a Vignesh Shivan directorial starring Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.