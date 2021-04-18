  1. Home
PHOTOS: Nayanthara's minimalist yet so elegant traditional look from Vishu celebration is all things pretty

Nayanthara is the epitome of elegance and beauty and these latest photos are proof.
PHOTOS: Nayanthara's minimalist yet so elegant traditional look from Vishu celebration is all things pretty
Lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara never fails to amaze us with her grace and beauty. Known for her simple yet elegant style statement, Nayanthara yet again surprised us with a look in traditional saree for Vishu celebration. The actress recently headed to her hometown in Kochi with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. The stunner celebrated Vishu recently in her best traditional look and we can't take our eyes off her. Nayanthara is the epitome of elegance and beauty and these latest photos are proof. 

One can see, the actress opted for a traditional kasavu saree and completed her look with minimal makeup. She tied her hair neat in a bun with flowers wrapped around. The actress' hair and makeup artist shared the look on her Instagram and wrote, "Omggggg! i just couldn’t resist myself from sharing these pictures. Let’s all just take a moment to admire how stunning and beautiful she looks in this traditional look for Vishu Ashamsakal!!." 

Take a look: 

Also Read: WATCH: Nayanthara looks totally smitten by boyfriend Vignesh Shivan as they travel to Kochi 

On the professional front, Nayanthara's film Nizhal released recently and it opened to good response. She has collaborated with Vignesh for two projects- Netrikann and Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. 

Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. She also has Rajnikanth starrer Annaatthe and the actress is expected to join the team soon in Hyderabad for a new schedule of the film. Annaatthe is directed by Siva and it also features Khushbu, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

close