PHOTOS: Nayanthara's wedding Mehendi has a connection to hubby Vignesh Shivan; Find out inside

The photographs of the newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are setting the internet on fire. The Filmmaker has dropped a couple of pictures from the nuptials and there is something very interesting that caught our eyes. The Lady Superstar went for personalized mehendi for the D-day with WN written in between. After shelling couple's goals for more than half a decade, lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally took their relationship to the next level. Nayanthara was a sight-to-behold in a custom-made saree, Vignesh Shivan looked all-dapper in a veshti, kurta, and shawl.

Check out the picture below:

