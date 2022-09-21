PHOTOS: New mommy Pranitha Subhash gives a sneak peek into her mother-daughter time with her 'doll'

New mommy Pranitha Subhash makes it a point to spend as much time as possible with her little munchkin. She also posts sneaks peeks of the mother-daughter time on social media and her fans love her for it. The Hungama 2 star once again blessed our feeds with a fresh set of photographs with baby Arna. In the stills, she is holding her little bundle of joy dressed in a casual avatar. The actress paired a grey-hued jacket with a pink tank top underneath, along with sweatpants.

Her look was completed with shades placed on her head. Additionally, Arna's look is also too cute to miss. The little one posed in a floral printed onesie with ruffles and matching hairband. She captioned this adorable post, "Doll".