PHOTOS: New mommy Pranitha Subhash gives a sneak peek into her mother-daughter time with her 'doll'
Pranitha Subhash shares a string of fresh pictures with her little bundle of joy Arna.
New mommy Pranitha Subhash makes it a point to spend as much time as possible with her little munchkin. She also posts sneaks peeks of the mother-daughter time on social media and her fans love her for it. The Hungama 2 star once again blessed our feeds with a fresh set of photographs with baby Arna. In the stills, she is holding her little bundle of joy dressed in a casual avatar. The actress paired a grey-hued jacket with a pink tank top underneath, along with sweatpants.
Her look was completed with shades placed on her head. Additionally, Arna's look is also too cute to miss. The little one posed in a floral printed onesie with ruffles and matching hairband. She captioned this adorable post, "Doll".
Meanwhile, Pranitha Subhash was last seen in the 2021 comedy-drama Hungama 2. After making her debut in 2010 with Porki, she went on to be a part of movies like Baava, Brahmotsavam, Attarintiki Daredi, NTR: Kathanayakudu, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, to name a few. Now, the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the announcement of her new project.
On the other hand, Pranitha Subhash was trolled for sitting at her husband's feet during the Beemana Amavasya pooja. Netizens termed it as a result of our patriarchal society. Speaking her mind on the subject, she was quoted telling ETimes, "Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals, and family at its core."
