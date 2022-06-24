PHOTOS: New mommy Pranitha Subhash's post-pregnancy glow is unmissable in latest photoshoot

The new mother Pranitha Subhash has recently posted some pictures from her post-natal photoshoot on Instagram. The actress glowed in the sans-makeup look with yellow ethnic wear in these photographs. Her outfit of the day was complemented with statement earrings and an intricate bangle.

Just a couple of days ago, Pranitha Subhash announced that she has been blessed with a baby girl with husband Nithiin Raju. Ever since then, the star has been dropping sneak peeks of her motherhood journey on the internet.

Check out the pictures below:

Just recently, she shared a cute picture with her little bundle of joy, revealing her baby girl's face. Taking to Instagram, Pranitha Subhash posted a still of her baby girl sleeping on her chest, and captioned it, "Tired eyes but a grateful heart." However, the new mommy is yet to name the little one.

Meanwhile, sharing the news of being blessed with her firstborn with the fans, the star wrote on social media, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

For those unaware, Pranitha Subhash married the Bangalore-based businessman Nithin Raju on 30th May, 2021. They exchanged wedding vows in a close-knit ceremony due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

