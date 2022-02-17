PHOTOS: Niharika Konidela with husband Chaitanya JV and others papped at a party

The gorgeous couple, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV were spotted in their best stylish looks as they arrived for Nikhil Vijayendra Simha's party yesterday. One can see in the photos, Niharika opted for a pretty mini dress while her husband picked a casual look teamed with a glossy black jacket.

Anasuya Bharadwaj, Prince Cecil and a few others from Tollywood were papped arriving at Nikhil's place. Nikhil decided to party with his close buddies as he completes 4 years in the digital industry. The star of the night, Nikhil looked dashing as ever in a blue shirt teamed with formal pants.

Check out the photos:

He also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking his family and well-wishers. "I don’t know where this started and how I am pulling this off :) It’s been 3 years since I started my channel and 4 years since I started my digital career.I thank you, I thank my family, I thank my well-wishers, I thank everyone who has been involved in my short yet sweet journey :) I love you," he wrote on Instagram.

