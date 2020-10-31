PHOTOS: Niharika Konidela spotted with beau Chaitanya JV post their gym session

Niharika Konidela got engaged on 13 August to Chaitanya JV in a star-studded affair.

Telugu actress and producer Niharika Konidela was spotted today at the gym post her workout session. The stunner is quite regular with her workout sessions. However, today it was special as her beau Chaitanya JV also accompanied her for a workout at the gym in Hyderabad. One can see in the photos, the couple looks happy and twinning their best as they get clicked post-workout. Niharika Konidela got engaged on 13 August to Chaitanya JV in a star-studded affair.

Though it was attended only by the family members, it was as grand as possible. Chaitanya JV is a Hyderabad based techie. Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni were also spotted at the engagement ceremony of Naga Babu's daughter Niharika. Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Sirish and other family members also posed for a perfect fam-jam moment and took social media by storm with their photos.

Meanwhile, check out Niharika's photos below:

Niharika Konidela made her relationship with Chaitanya JV official on Instagram with a romantic note that read: "A smile that’ll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here’s to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday,love."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×