PHOTOS: Nithiin and his wife Shalini are spotted at the airport as they head to Dubai for a vacation

Nithiin and Shalini were spotted in casual and comfy airport look as they were heading to Dubai. Check out photos.

Telugu actor Nithiin Reddy, who tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri during the lockdown, has finally headed for a vacation. The actor and his wife Shalini were spotted at the airport today as they were heading for their first romantic holiday after marriage. One can see, Nithiin sporting casual look while Shalini is seen in her comfy airport look. The couple made sure to cover their face with a mask for precautions due to COVID-19.

Nithiin and Shalini had planned a big fat wedding in Dubai but due to pandemic, the couple hosted a small ceremony in Hyderabad in July. The wedding took place in attendance of a few family members as per the lockdown guidelines imposed by the Telangana government. The Bheeshma actor's partner is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK). They met each other through a mutual friend and dated for several years before tying the knot. Nithiin is the son of noted Tollywood producer, distributor and exhibitor Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, check out their airport photos:

On the work front, Nithiin is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Range De co-starring Keerthy Suresh. Rang De is helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri, and the makers are considering resuming the shoot in Dubai. This seems to be Nithiin's both work and vacation.

