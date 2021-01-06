  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Nithiin and his wife Shalini spotted at Hyderabad airport as they head for a vacation

Shalini and Nithiin got married last year during the pandemic and the wedding ceremony was attended only by a few close friends and family members.
18711 reads Mumbai
Nithiin and his wife Shalini photos PHOTOS: Nithiin and his wife Shalini spotted at Hyderabad airport as they head for a vacation
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood couple Nithiin and his wife Shalini were spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as they were heading to an undisclosed location for a holiday. Nithiin opted for a comfy travel look in a cargo pant and tee while Shalini was seen wearing a traditional suit. The couple was papped as they were making their way inside the airport. Shalini and Nithiin got married last year during the pandemic and the wedding ceremony was attended only by a few close friends and family members. The Bheeshma actor had planned a big fat lavish wedding in Dubai. However, things were kept simple in Hyderabad itself due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

Shalini is active on social media and often keeps treating us with some stunning photos of herself with Nithiin. Their love-filled moments have always managed to light up the internet. To unversed, Nithiin is the son of noted Tollywood producer, distributor and exhibitor Sudhakar. Shalini, on the other hand, is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK). They met each other through a friend at the wedding. 

Meanwhile, check their airport photos below: 

On the work front, Nithiin is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Range De co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The upcoming Telugu film is helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Telugu remake of Andhadhun. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the female lead roles. 

Also Read: Nithiin and his wife Shalini's latest love filled photo will melt your hearts; Take a look 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
Nithiin and his wife Shalini's latest love filled photo will melt your hearts; Take a look
PHOTOS: Nithiin and his wife Shalini are spotted at the airport as they head to Dubai for a vacation
Nithiin and Shalini can’t take eyes off each other in this UNSEEN monochrome photo from their wedding
Nithiin and Shalini tie the knot amid lockdown; Varun Tej and others grace the wedding; SEE PHOTOS
Nithiin and Shalini exchange wedding vows in the presence of family members; See inside PHOTOS
Nithiin & Shalini Wedding: Actor spotted with his family at Falaknuma Palace; Wears red sherwani with a mask