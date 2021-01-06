PHOTOS: Nithiin and his wife Shalini spotted at Hyderabad airport as they head for a vacation

Shalini and Nithiin got married last year during the pandemic and the wedding ceremony was attended only by a few close friends and family members.

Tollywood couple Nithiin and his wife Shalini were spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as they were heading to an undisclosed location for a holiday. Nithiin opted for a comfy travel look in a cargo pant and tee while Shalini was seen wearing a traditional suit. The couple was papped as they were making their way inside the airport. Shalini and Nithiin got married last year during the pandemic and the wedding ceremony was attended only by a few close friends and family members. The Bheeshma actor had planned a big fat lavish wedding in Dubai. However, things were kept simple in Hyderabad itself due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Shalini is active on social media and often keeps treating us with some stunning photos of herself with Nithiin. Their love-filled moments have always managed to light up the internet. To unversed, Nithiin is the son of noted Tollywood producer, distributor and exhibitor Sudhakar. Shalini, on the other hand, is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK). They met each other through a friend at the wedding.

Meanwhile, check their airport photos below:

On the work front, Nithiin is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Range De co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The upcoming Telugu film is helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Telugu remake of Andhadhun. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the female lead roles.

Also Read: Nithiin and his wife Shalini's latest love filled photo will melt your hearts; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×