PHOTOS: Nithya Menen dedicates this V-day to her grandparents & their immortal love

On the occasion of Valentine’s day, instead of penning a post for a beau like most, southern star Nithya Menen is dedicating the day to her grandparents. Sharing some memorable pictures with them, she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actress wrote, “My grandparents were the most 'in love' people I saw growing up.. they stared at each other all the time . Even in this picture, she grabs his hand”.

In these photos, the Mission Mangal actress is seen sharing a laugh with her grandparents at what looks like a family gathering. The versatile star has us reaching for tissues with her latest post. Nithya Menen’s take on the V-day is refreshing. If you scroll down her Instagram feed, you will find many updates from her personal and professional life. The actress has won numerous hearts with her acting skills and she has done it again with her social media posts.

Check out the post below:

Taking about her next release, Nithya Menen will be a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer, Bheemla Nayak. Directed by Chandra Sagar, the film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. Financed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak has Rana Daggubati and Samyuktha Menon in the lead. S. Thaman has composed the score for the film and Ravi K. Chandran is responsible for the film’s cinematography.