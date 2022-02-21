PHOTOS: Nithya Menen looks fab in a semi-formal look; Papped on the sets of Telugu Indian Idol

Nithya Menen will be donning the judge’s hat for the first season of Indian Idol Telugu. The actress was spotted on the sets of the reality show in Hyderabad today. She was seen donning a pink satin top with black trousers. The makers recently unveiled a blurry video featuring Nithya Menen on social media and wrote, “She owns versatility, and her voice has a melody!! Guess the Queen Of Melodies, If you can!!!”

Celebrated music composer S Thaman will also be a judge on the show. The musician is currently on the top of his game with back-to-back hits. Both the judges will be seen sharing some valuable inputs with the contestants as the show proceeds. Also, Indian Idol fame Sree Rama Chandra will be hosting the singing show that will be telecast on the OTT platform.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from being a noted actress , Nithya Menen is also a playback singer. Her work includes some popular songs from the films Ala Modalaindi, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyindey, Ishq among others. She has also lent her voice to some Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada songs over the years.

Coming to her acting projects, Nithya will be one of the leading ladies in Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak . This Chandra Sagar’s directorial has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Bheemla Nayak stars Rana Daggubati and Samyuktha Menon in the lead.

The film is the remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film will be out in theatres on 25 February.