PHOTOS: Nivedhyam actress Bhama gets engaged to a businessman; To tie the knot soon

Malayalam actress Bhama is currently in the best phase of her life as she gets engaged to her soulmate Arun, a Dubai based businessman. The couple exchanged the rings on Tuesday, January 21 in a private function held in Kochi. The engagement ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. Bhama took to social media and shared some lovely photos from her engagement ceremony with beau Arjun. The duo looks stunning together. While Arjun looks dapper in Indian wear, Bhama is seen sporting elegant pastel lehenga for her special day.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Malayalam beauty wrote, "Sharing our engagement photos to you all my dears (2019) All Prayers&Blessings needed Much Love." Her close friends from the industry have been showering her with congratulatory messages. According to media reports, Bhama and Arjun will tie the knot by the end of January at Kottayam, Kochi followed by a lavish wedding reception. The wedding will be attended by many close friends from the film industry. Reportedly, Arjun has completed his studies from Canada and is Bhama's brother-in-law's classmate. The families of the couple already knew each other.

Rekitha Rajendra Kurup is better known by her stage name Bhama. In a career spanning over a decade, the actress has starred in over 35 films. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the film Nivedyam directed by A. K. Lohithadas. Before her entry into the film industry, she hosted a show on Surya TV titled Thaali.

