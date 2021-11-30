PHOTOS: Nivetha Pethuraj is one happy soul as she cuts her birthday cake in Hyderabad

Nivetha Pethuraj turns a year older today, November 30 and the actress looks super happy as she celebrates her special day. One can see, the actress is looking pretty in an ethnic outfit and all smiles as she cuts her birthday cake. Nivetha Pethuraj is one happy soul and every picture of hers from the birthday celebration is proof.

Meanwhile, fans and close friends of the actress are showering her with heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with some gorgeous photos of the birthday girl. Nivetha Pethuraj made her acting debut with Oru Naal Koothu in 2016 and since then, she has managed to play many different and challenging roles. The actress is winning the hearts of the audience with her powerful on-screen personality.

Take a look at her birthday photos:

On the professional front, in 2021, Nivetha had a big release titled Red. The film was helmed by Kishore Tirumala, co-starring Ram Pothineni, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer. She was also seen in Paagal, Pon Manickavel and other few movies. 2021 had been really a great year for the actress.

Here's wishing Nivetha a very Happy Birthday!